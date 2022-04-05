CHICAGO – Some weeks, there are a number of things that are so good that they all deserve to be considered for a “Random Hawlight.”

So instead of picking just one moment, we decided to select four this week on WGN News Now.

Jonathan Toews played his 1,000 NHL game on Thursday night but the biggest honor came on Sunday when he returned to the United Center to be honored by the home fans.

The captain’s teammates all wore his No. 19 sweater during warm-ups before watching a pre-game ceremony where Toews was honored for the accomplishment. That included a visit from former alternate captains, including recent Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Marian Hossa.

Ethan Roberts had one of the moments of spring training for the Cubs on Monday, and it didn’t come on the field. The reliever and 2018 fourth round draft pick of the team was told by manager David Ross that he’d made the Opening Day roster. The emotional moment for Roberts was caught by television broadcast cameras as teammates gave their congratulations to the rookie.

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker helped to make the day of the Most Outstanding Player of the women’s Final Four on Sunday. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston gave a shoutout to the WNBA legend after the Gamecock’s national championship game win at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Parker was in the stands and gestured to Boston after the shoutout, with the pair later getting the chance to meet on the floor.

Arlington Heights native and former Buffalo Grove High School standout Amanda Kowalski made her debut with the Red Stars in a 2-0 Challenge Cup win over Houston on Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium. Her reward for that was a new three-year contract with the team with an option for a fourth as they’ll look to her to help replace the injured Tierna Davidson.

Larry Hawley featured these in his “Random Hawlights” this week, and you can see that in the video above.