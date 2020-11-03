Jon Lester buys Chicago fans thousands of beers

CHICAGO – Cubs fans can thank Jon Lester for a lot. The team’s first World Series title in 108 years, 77 wins on the North Side and 4,838 beers.

Thanks for coming out this weekend y’all! Yesterday we added 1,372 ⁦@MillerLites⁩ to my tab, bringing our grand total to 4,838. Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab pic.twitter.com/OTEIO2gOjc — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 2, 2020

Lester, whose option the Cubs declined to pick up Friday after six years of service, saluted Cubs fans around the city by buying the first round of Miller Lites for anybody who asked at a few selected bars this weekend.

It was a fat tab. The 36-year-old southpaw shelled out over $31,000 on suds and more than $16,000 on gratuity, according to ESPN.

Lester didn’t tip the usual 20%, going with his iconic number 34 instead. A nice gesture for both fans and the participating bars.

According to the Illinois Restaurant Association, 5,000 restaurants have already gone out of business since the pandemic began.