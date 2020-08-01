Joe Cowley talks about the Bulls’ offseason on GN Sports

CHICAGO – When the announcement was made this spring, there was incredible optimism surrounding the future of the often puzzling Bulls.

The “Gar-Pax” era was finally over, and Arturas Karnisovas along with Marc Eversley looked ready to make the big changes needed to the franchise.

But so far, the pair haven’t made any major changes, even with head coach Jim Boylen, which has fans a bit impatient as the summer continues along.

Veteran Bulls beat reporter Joe Cowley has been following these storylines for the Chicago Sun Times and he talked about some of those with Lauren Magiera on Friday’s GN Sports.

Watch their full discussion in the video above.