Jimenez and Robert put on a show in the White Sox win over the Royals

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 01: Eloy Jimenez #74, Luis Robert #88 and Adam Engel #15 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate after the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 11-5 to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on August 01, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY – They haven’t earned any kind of nickname that’s typically associated with successful duos in baseball, but that task may fall on someone soon enough.

They’re both young White Sox prospects, have enjoyed strong 2020 season so far, each plays the outfield, and it seems like they get along pretty well.

We love this friendship. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rzdm5F8K2w — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2020

This playful moment was part of Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert’s Zoom conference on Saturday night with the media following the White Sox 11-5 win over the Royals about 20 minutes before. It started with a face from one and ended up with both of them laughing a minute later.

While such chemistry is encouraging to see for White Sox management and fans, their performance over the previous 3-and-a-half hours brings even more joy.

Just go with it. pic.twitter.com/03PUhm5GPS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2020

Both Jimenez and Robert homered, each got four hits along with Leury Garcia, and led the White Sox to a six-run win in Kansas City on Saturday night. Their efforts gave the White Sox their third-straight win and brought their record to an even 4-4.

Eloy had the first major moment of the pair in the first inning, and he needed a bit of help from Royals center fielder Bubba Starling. The long drive from Jimenez was headed toward the top of the wall in right-center when Starling went up to get it, only to knock it over the wall for a three-run homer.

Luis Robert is g̶o̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶b̶e̶ big time trouble. pic.twitter.com/xmOvi7VFdZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2020

Robert got the second long ball of his career in the second inning then knocked in another run in the fifth on a double to left-center. In between those was a single in the fourth inning and another double in the seventh left the center fielder just a triple short of the cycle.

Jimenez added a double along with two singles, the last of which drove in a run in the ninth inning a the White Sox tacked on four more runs for insurance.

Tonight is the third time in franchise history teammates 23 or younger each had four hits in one game.#WhiteSox x @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/lDozCuTGNX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2020

Per the White Sox, it was just the third time in franchise history that a trio of teammates under the age of 23 each had four hits in one game. Jimenez is now hitting .381 for the season with two homers and six RBI, with the last two being the same for Robert along with a .364 average.

No wonder this pair is having such fun off the field when they put on performances as they did on Saturday night. It’s the foundation of a new era of the White Sox, and maybe they’ll get a creative nickname like other famous baseball duos sooner than later.