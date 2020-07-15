Jim Phillips talks about his new job and College Football’s prospects for the Fall

Northwestern AD Jim Phillips received quite an honor on Monday. Phillips was named the Chair of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in 2022. Phillips will serve as Vice Chair on the Selection Committee in March.

Dan Roan talked to Phillips about his added responsibilities and they talked about the prospects for a College Football season in the Fall.

Phillips laid out the three key reasons why the Big Ten decided last week to play a conference-only schedule this season. He said it came down to the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff, uniformity with testing protocols, and the flexibility to stop the schedule midseason if necessary.