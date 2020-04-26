Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announce that they are getting a divorce

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE – It’s a marriage that got a lot of attention in Chicago when the husband was quarterback of the Bears and the wife was a star of reality television.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari had a lot of attention during the near decade together, but now the couple is calling it quits.

Cavallari announced on Instagram Sunday morning that she is getting a divorce from Cutler after being together for ten years.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” wrote Cavallari on Instagram. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The couple were married on June 8, 2013 and have three children. They became a popular couple nationally thanks to the “Very Cavallari” show that aired on the E! Network.