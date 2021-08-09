Jason Benetti will miss upcoming White Sox broadcasts after break-through COVID-19 positive test

CHICAGO – The television voice of the White Sox will be out of the booth a little bit longer after his return from the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On Monday afternoon, shortly before the team starts a three-game series against the Twins in Minneapolis, the White Sox announced that Jason Benetti will miss the team’s upcoming broadcasts after a break-through positive test for COVID-19.

The club said the announcer is recovering at home in Chicago after broadcasting the semifinals and finals of the Olympic baseball tournament in Japan. There was no timetable given for a return to the booth.

1) I’m mildly symptomatic and plan to be back soon.



2 Luis Robert for Benetti is a pretty great trade post-deadline.



3) @MikeMonaco_ is one of the best young play-by-play announcers in the nation.



4) I can still harmonize. https://t.co/IMmfZ3KIJE — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) August 9, 2021

In the meantime, Mike Moncado, who is a play-by-play announcer for ESPN, ACC Network, and for the Red Sox on a fill-in basis, will take over duties calling White Sox games while Benetti recovers.

A native of Homewood, the broadcaster started his time with the White Sox in 2016, splitting the broadcasting duties with longtime play-by-play announcer Hawk Harrelson. When he retired in 2018, Benetti took on the job full-time while also keeping a robust schedule of calling games for other sports and network.