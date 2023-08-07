CHICAGO — After a few stops in the NBA, Jabari Parker is starting a new chapter of his professional basketball career this upcoming season.

This time, the Chicago native and former Simeon High School star is going overseas.

On Monday, FC Barcelona confirmed the signing of Parker to their team for the 2023-2024 season which is scheduled to begin in September. This comes after he didn’t play in the NBA during the past season, last taking the floor for the Celtics in January 2022.

Parker was scheduled to play for the Milwaukee Bucks summer league team back in July but ended up pulling out before play began.

He will be joining one of the most well-established basketball teams in Europe, which plays in both Liga Endesa (Liga ACB) along with the Euroleague.

A former Gatorade High School Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American at Simeon then first team All-American at Duke, Parker has had a number of stops in his professional career. Drafted second overall by the Bucks, he played in Milwaukee for four seasons with spurts of success that were slowed by injuries.

In the offseason of 2018, the Bulls signed Parker to a two-year contract, but he would only play 39 games in Chicago in mostly reserve role. He was traded to the Wizards in February 2019, playing there for the rest of the year before with the Hawks, who traded him to Sacramento in February 2020.

Parker only played nine games for the Kings over the next two seasons before being waived in March 2021. He then joined the Celtics for the rest of that season and even took part in four playoff games, earning him a spot for the 2021-2022 season.

That next year, he played in 12 games for Boston before being waived in January.