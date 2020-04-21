It’s (Virtual) Draft week for the Bears – and once again fans will have to wait for a pick

LAKE FOREST – At last, something that was scheduled to take place in the world of sports is actually going off on time.

Well, sort of.

Pre-draft press conference: ✔️

Pre-draft setup: ✔️

Live interviews with draft picks: ✔️

Live analyst reactions: ✔️



While the league is keeping their draft this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as scheduled, it will look much different than it was supposed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone, from commissioner Roger Goodell to the prospects, general managers, scouts, and others will be at home for the duration of the three-day event.

That includes Ryan Pace and his Bears’ staff, who’ll work remotely since Halas Hall is closed along with every other team facility per NFL mandate.

But one thing is not going to change for Bears’ fans, unless a major deal is pulled off in the next few days: No selections from their team on Day 1.

Remember, the team is in the second year without a pick in the first round, since it was sent to the Raiders in exchange for Khalil Mack before the 2018 season. With the team already low on draft capital and likely unwilling to part with a current starter, Friday is likely when the Bears will start their selections.

They’ll have two selections then, both in the second round, with their remaining five picks coming on Saturday.

Here’s where the Bears are going to select as of now:

2nd Round – 43rd Overall

2nd Round – 50th Overall

5th Round – 163rd Overall

6th Round – 196th Overall

6th Round – 200th Overall

7th Round – 226th Overall

7th Round – 233rd Overall

Of course, this is where they stand now. Pace has never been shy to trade up or down, so a deal of some kind seems inevitable. Where the team will go with those coveted second round picks could also be up to one’s imagination.

The team is in need of tight end help, especially after an inconsistent year at the position in 2019 and the recent release of Trey Burton. A promising player at the offensive guard spot could be an option, with one spot vacated by the retirement of Kyle Long and Germain Ifedi on just a one-year deal with the team.

With HaHa Clinton-Dix gone, the Bears are in need of some help at the safety position, which may end up an open competition once training camp begins. Cornerback could be an option, too, with a starting spot up for grabs after the release of Prince Amukamara.

All are questions that will be answered in the next week. The great thing is they will be answered, even if the circumstances are quite different.