ISOLATION INSPIRED: The White Sox ‘Light it Up’ for Ed Farmer one last time

CHICAGO – Over the last day, tributes have been pouring in from around the city and the baseball world for Ed Farmer, who died on Wednesday at the age of 70.
While many former players, coaches, executives, and broadcasters have sent their condolences, the White Sox saved one of their best tributes for Twitter.
It all came in the spirit of his memorable home run call.
On Thursday night, about 24 hours after his passing, the White Sox decided to virtually light up their exploding scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field on Twitter.
It’s in tribute to Farmer’s well known “Light It Up” call that he would say after home runs during his 29-years on the White Sox radio network.
He would occasionally fill in for John Rooney from 1992-2005, and one of those times was during the famous Paul Konerko Grand Slam in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series.
After that championship season, he took over the primary play-by-play job for the broadcasts and even called a game in spring training before returning to Los Angeles.