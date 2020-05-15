ISOLATION INSPIRED: The Red Stars make history by naming Lindsay Eanet their PA announcer

BRIDGEVIEW, IL – OCTOBER 20: Yuki Nagasato #12 of the Chicago Red Stars celebrates during a game between Portland Thorns FC and Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

CHICAGO – When the NWSL season gets going, fans of the Red Stars will hear a new voice booming through SeatGeek Stadium during their contests.

As they do so, they’ll be hearing a little Chicago sports history.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬: Welcome, Lindsay Eanet! — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) May 13, 2020

Lindsey Eanet has been named the team’s public address announcer for game in 2020, becoming the first female PA announcer for a Chicago professional sports team.

“We’re thrilled to have Lindsay on board. Her enthusiasm for the sport, passion for the team, and connection to the booth are undeniable,” said Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler in a statement released by the team. “The Red Stars are dedicated to creating an organization that is reflective of our player and fan base, and we believe the addition of Lindsay moves us even closer to that goal.”

Eanet is the Executive Director at the North Center Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Red Stars supporter group Chicago Local 134. With the NWSL season on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eanet will make her debut as the voice of the team’s Merchandise Fashion Show that is being done through Zoom on May 20th at 8:30 PM.

She is no stranger to the booth as her father, Dave Eanet, is a fixture in Chicago sports broadcasting. He is the sports director for WGN Radio and its best known as the “Voice of The Cats” as the primary play-by-play announcer for Northwestern University football and men’s basketball since the early 1990s.

“My brother and I grew up watching football games from the broadcast booth at Ryan Field,” said Eanet in a statement release by the school. “I’m incredibly honored to have the opportunity to carry on a family legacy, to make Chicago history and to be a part of the Chicago Red Stars’ story.”