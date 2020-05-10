ISOLATION INSPIRED: The Mother’s Day tributes roll in from Chicago athletes & teams

CHICAGO – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed just about every event that was scheduled for May, but Sunday was an exception.
While the big gatherings aren’t taking place like years past, Mother’s Day continues to feature a flood of tributes from everyone around the world. That includes the usual social media salutes from Chicago’s athletes and teams.
The White Sox had this collage of pictures on Twitter while also taking videos from fans to make their own “Hi Mom” video. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez would often wave to the camera and wish his best to his mother before games in 2019.
Infielder Tim Anderson and pitcher Evan Marshall had these tributes to their wives on Twitter.
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ not only posted this picture of his mom in his No. 8 jersey, but also had her as a guest on his “The Compound” podcast which he’s started during the pandemic.
The Bulls had this collection of pictures of their players with their moms on Twitter, while the Blackhawks had this video of members of their squad having their embarrassing moments revealed by their mothers.
The Bears had this tribute to moms on Twitter.
Meanwhile the Chicago Sky had their players talk about the impact their mothers had on them in this Twitter video.
Chicago Fire FC had some of their players making Mother’s Day cards.
The Chicago Red Stars even offered a tutorial on making a Mother’s Day card for their fans.