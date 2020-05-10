ISOLATION INSPIRED: The Mother’s Day tributes roll in from Chicago athletes & teams

The Blackhawks posted this video for Mother’s Day on May 10th.

CHICAGO – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed just about every event that was scheduled for May, but Sunday was an exception.

While the big gatherings aren’t taking place like years past, Mother’s Day continues to feature a flood of tributes from everyone around the world. That includes the usual social media salutes from Chicago’s athletes and teams.

Happy Mother's Day, #SoxMoms! We ❤️you. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 10, 2020

The White Sox had this collage of pictures on Twitter while also taking videos from fans to make their own “Hi Mom” video. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez would often wave to the camera and wish his best to his mother before games in 2019.

A special message to our #SoxMoms… pic.twitter.com/XRKUsequRh — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 10, 2020

Infielder Tim Anderson and pitcher Evan Marshall had these tributes to their wives on Twitter.

happy mother’s day 💕 pic.twitter.com/PYP9CTxRiC — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife and thank you for being such a thoughtful, dedicated mommy @allieweg2242 pic.twitter.com/RCqAZVqkSm — Evan Marshall (@emarsh31) May 10, 2020

It’s officially Mother’s Day weekend and a special episode of The Compound drops tomorrow!! Here’s a special picture of my mom when we were sorting through some @Cubs gear pic.twitter.com/3gcr1ljhJT — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) May 9, 2020

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ not only posted this picture of his mom in his No. 8 jersey, but also had her as a guest on his “The Compound” podcast which he’s started during the pandemic.

Thank you to all the Moms out there for everything you do.



Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TWXB4dvSWE — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 10, 2020

The Bulls had this collection of pictures of their players with their moms on Twitter, while the Blackhawks had this video of members of their squad having their embarrassing moments revealed by their mothers.

You saw the #Blackhawks moms describe their sons with [sometimes embarrassing] clues. Now it's time to let the players watch!



What did they think of their mom's videos? Grab the popcorn… #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/lX515vyhlN — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) May 10, 2020

The Bears had this tribute to moms on Twitter.

To all the Mama Bears out there, we appreciate you. Enjoy your day! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/p7QPfhib7q — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile the Chicago Sky had their players talk about the impact their mothers had on them in this Twitter video.

Happy Mother's Day to the #skytown moms out there! 💙 pic.twitter.com/hO1ieYp8lP — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) May 10, 2020

Chicago Fire FC had some of their players making Mother’s Day cards.

The Chicago Red Stars even offered a tutorial on making a Mother’s Day card for their fans.