ISOLATION INSPIRED: The Chicago Red Stars keep fans busy on social media

CHICAGO – All teams in sports right now are looking for ways to engage their fans during the pause in seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Red Stars are embracing this strategy – to a point where they have a dedicated schedule on things to do on their various social media channels.

The National Women’s Soccer League Franchise has been doing this for a bit during the pandemic, coming up with a number of activities for fans to take part in while they stay at home.

On Sunday, they provided a template for their fans to design a new team poster. On occasion, they’ve also been posting live Facebook art sessions called #ArtwithArnim, with art being done by members of the team’s staff.

It’s named after owner and CEO Arnim Whisler.

Crossword puzzles for fans to do have also been something posted on the team’s Twitter account the last few weeks.

Guys, remember Vines? Here's a whole #CRSword based on hilarious Vines of the past. Answers are in the comments…so don't peek! #MyKindOfContent pic.twitter.com/k3Ip1MGQy0 — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) April 4, 2020

Head coach Rory Dames has pitched in for a few #StoryWithRory, where he reads a bedtime story to his children on Facebook live.

They’ve even done a program on their Twitch channel called #CRSAfterDark.

Join us in 10 minutes for #CRSAfterHours on Twitch (chicagoredstars)! It's time to de-stress, decompress, and make fools of ourselves. #MyKindOfContent pic.twitter.com/VKjlPFddrN — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) April 4, 2020

Here's what you missed… pic.twitter.com/erd36whabu — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) April 4, 2020

It’s been an impressive “Isolation Inspired” effort by the Red Stars, who were slated to open their regular season in Cary, North Carolina on April 18th. The league is currently on a training moratorium through May 5th.