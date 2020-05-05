ISOLATION INSPIRED: ‘Star Wars Day’ brings out social media fun from local teams

CHICAGO – While all of the pro sports teams in Chicago remain on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, there isn’t much to celebrate on the field.

But there are still moments in which each team can have a little fun on social media to pay tribute to on a particular day.

Monday was one of them, as May 4th is generally regarded as “Star Wars Day” and a number of teams had their own way to celebrate.

Some Baby Yoda energy to get us through the week.#MayThe4thBeWithYou, 🐻 fam. pic.twitter.com/IVZNjsyhat — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 4, 2020

The Chicago Bears decided to mix Baby Yoda and “Club Dub” in their video to the day on Twitter.

This is the droid we're looking for. #Maythe4th pic.twitter.com/fJFTjkOVWB — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2020

The White Sox posted their own video at Guaranteed Rate Field using footage from last season to pay tribute to “Star Wars Day.” Meanwhile, the Cubs created a GIF over Wrigley Field on their Twitter that’s appropriate for May 4th.

Andrew Shaw got in the spirit on the Blackhawks’ TikTok account, while the Bulls captured the spirit of “His Airness” on Twitter.

The Chicago Sky posted a picture of Baby Yoda in a team jersey.

The Chicago Red Stars were thinking the same, only this time they decided to put a mask on Baby Yoda featuring the team’s primary color.