ISOLATION INSPIRED: Social Distancing? See how Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu demonstrates

CHAMPAIGN, IL – MARCH 08: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) reacts after making a jump shot late in the Big Ten Conference college basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on March 8, 2020, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the terms that people have gotten to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic is the idea of social distancing.

It’s a way to stop the quick spread of a virus, which is the top priority of everyone in the country at the moment. Traditionally, it involves people staying six feet away from each other in public places as an attempt to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus cases.

A number of signs to demonstrate this have been put up in stores to keep people at a distance, and some have gotten creative in showing it on social media.

Count the family of an Illinois guard among them.

Six feet.. give me SIX FEET!

STAY HOME…. but if you must go out please practice social distance. Stay “Ayo’s Length” apart!

Be safe!

Stay home!#IlliniNation🔶🔷#SocialDistance#COVID19 😷 pic.twitter.com/rU9dHrYISR — juh•mar•ruh Dosunmu (@prettybrngurl) April 4, 2020

Jamarra Dosunmu, the mother of Ayo Dosunmu, took this picture of the guard lying down on the floor, with one person standing near his head and another at his feet.

“Six feet.. give me SIX FEET! STAY HOME…. but if you must go out please practice social distance. Stay “Ayo’s Length” apart! Be safe! Stay home!,” said Dosunmu on Twitter.

Going by Ayo’s length for social distancing is actually a little better than required since the sophomore guard stands at 6-foot-5.

Dosunmu just had his second year at Illinois brought to an early end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He would have taken part in his first NCAA Tournament, since the Illini’s resume was good enough for their first appearance since 2013.

It was also a momentus year for the former Morgan Park star, who was a first team All-Big Ten selection by the media after averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

While being like everyone else and staying at home during the pandemic, Dosunmu is pondering whether to enter the NBA Draft this summer.