ISOLATION INSPIRED: Sky guard Allie Quigley creates her own trick shot challenge

CHICAGO – The WNBA season hasn’t begun, and when it will remains a complete mystery. Yet one of the best guards in the league is keeping busy.

Take a look back at the top highlights from @alliequigley's Round 1 victory over @CP3 in the @NBA HORSE Challenge. 🔥



Next up for @alliequigley is a matchup with @ZachLaVine!



Semifinals & Finals: Thursday 4/16 at 9 pm/et on @espn pic.twitter.com/gDzs7I5XrM — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2020

Allie Quigley took part in the NBA/WNBA “HORSE” competion a few weeks back, defeating Chris Paul before losing in the semifinals to Zach LaVine.

But the guard wasn’t about to stop there when it comes to the trick shots. After America got to see her creative side when it came to basketball, she wants to see what the fans have to offer.

I’ve been getting a lot of people sending me their “shot”. So I’m starting the #QuarantineQuigleyChallenge show me your most creative sit down shot and I’ll send you a signed jersey and picture! Make sure you use the hashtag, tag me and @wnbachicagosky and get creative!!!! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cYHzQbBULR — Alexandria Quigley (@alliequigley) April 21, 2020

The Sky guard launched the #QuigleyQuarantineChallenge in which she asked fans to send her their best trick shots from their home or neighborhood on Twitter.

Whoever came up with good hoops had the chance to win a signed Quigley jersey and picture, and the response has already been strong.

As of Tuesday night, there were over 20 video of unique trick shots hit by fans that were put on Twitter, with Quigley along with the Sky tagged in them.

I felt that celebration!!!!!! Lol Love it!!! Good job!!! #QuarantineQuigleyChallenge https://t.co/nJLEBULXY1 — Alexandria Quigley (@alliequigley) April 21, 2020

Nearly all of them have included a personal response from Quigley, praising the shot made.

Quigley is expected to talk about her quarantine challenge when she appears on the NBA’s Instagram account live chat at 2 PM central time on Wednesday.