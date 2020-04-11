ISOLATION INSPIRED: Putting and pitching from the comforts of home for Cishek, Deshaies

CHICAGO – Creativity is key at the moment to getting routine sports activities done during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sometimes its for necessity while other times it’s simply for recreation and much needed distraction.

Friday’s “Isolation Inspired” features both as another “Stay at Home” weekend approaches.

Career First on #12 pic.twitter.com/HfD905ssOk — Jim Deshaies (@JimDeshaies) April 10, 2020

Cubs commentator Jim Deshaies wanted to get a little golf in while staying at home, and he decided to create his own “putting green.”

He used some carpet and a furniture cushion to create it and he finished out the minute-long video by hitting the ball into a glass box.

Naturally, Deshaies followed it with a strong celebration as his creation produced results and an entertaining video.

White Sox reliever Steve Cishek’s sports home activity was much more out of necessity since he’s trying to keep in as much shape as he can during the pause in the MLB season.

The team put this video up on Twitter of the pitcher throwing some balls into a net at his home in Jupiter, Florida to keep his arm in shape for whenever the White Sox might start their season again.

On a conference call with reporters on Friday, Cishek said he’s been working out under his back patio at his home as well and is waiting for a pitching mound to arrive so he can put it in his backyard.

“It should get here in the next couple of hours so I can start throwing bullpens in the back yard,” said Cishek. “Just trying to do my part in the social distancing.”

So far he and others are doing so creatively.