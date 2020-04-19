ISOLATION INSPIRED: Local high schools get involved in #LightsForTheFight

Mount Carmel High School lit up their football stadium as part of #LightsForTheFight on April 17th.

CHICAGO – One of the new efforts taking part locally and nationally to pay tribute to those helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic is lighting up high schools once again.

Call it “Friday Night Lights” of a much different kind that are bringing out some “Isolation Inspired” tributes.

The effort is called #LightsfortheFight, and it involves high schools turning on lights on either their campuses or stadiums at 8 PM on Friday for 20 minutes. It’s meant to salute the first responders, from doctors and nurses to paramedics, fire fighters, along with police officers for their efforts during the pandemic.

A number of schools took part this week in the effort.

Mount Carmel High School lit up their football stadium and read names of first responders with connection to the school over the public address system.

Saint Rita and Brother Rice High Schools also lit up their football field as well as part of the effort.

Marian Central High School in Woodstock turned on their lights in their football stadium, while Dwight High School brought out a number of cars for their tribute.

Pretty sure half of Dwight was out at the high school tonight to honor the class of 2020, who found out today their senior year was cut short. The football field lit up at 20:20 and we all honked our horns past the seniors’ cars, which were parked out front.



I love my town. pic.twitter.com/EtuQPUG7Tq — Nick Schultz (@NickSchultz_7) April 18, 2020

Joliet Catholic High School decided to light up part of their campus to join in the movement.