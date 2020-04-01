ISOLATION INSPIRED: Johan Kappelhof’s sings the ‘Alphabet Song’ with his kids

Johan Kappelhof plays guitar with his sons during the “Shelter-In-Place” on March 31st.

CHICAGO – For many parents around the country, spending quality time with children has just increased quite a bit.

With many schools closed, many mothers and fathers have taken on the role of watching their kids full time while working from home. Others are helping to educate their children at home as well to make sure they’re still learning during the time away from home.

Chicago Fire FC defender Johan Kappelhof is one of those doing so in a creative way during Chicago’s “Shelter-in-Place” order.

𝙺𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚎𝚕𝚑𝚘𝚏𝚜 𝙻𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝙸𝚗 𝙲𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛𝚝



Johan broke out his @Heineken_US Man of the Match guitar 🥺 pic.twitter.com/VFT4DWX4g5 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) March 31, 2020

In a video tweeted out on the Chicago Fire FC’s Twitter account, Kappelhof is playing the “ABCs” on a guitar near the windowsill with his children joining him for the song.

He, like the rest of the club, are trying to pass the time during the Major League Soccer season suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league’s moratorium, as of now, runs through April 3rd.

Meanwhile, his teammate, Djordje Mihailovic, is creating quite a following for himself while isolated at his home.

He’s created a TikTok account that has nearly 8,000 followers as of Tuesday night.

One of the videos already has one million views, as Mihailovic has done everything from aiming a small soccer ball through a foam roller to a pretending to be lining up for a game.

Either way, he’s finding a way to keep himself occupied pretty well while unable to train.