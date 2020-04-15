ISOLATION INSPIRED: Jake Elliott is a master at indoor golf shots

Eagles kicker and Western Springs native Jake Elliott shows off his indoor golf skills on Twitter. (Courtesy: Twitter/@Eagles)

CHICAGO – Until the pandemic is lifted, the only workouts that players in the National Football League are going to be doing are the ones at home.

Already the league has taken steps towards a virtual offseason, with team facilities closed for the immediate future to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So with a bit of extra time on his hands, Jake Elliott decided to show off his creativity.

The Eagles’ kicker and Western Springs native decided to create some “Isolation Inspired” golf shots at his home the past few weeks.

A collection of these shots, which took place on an indoor putting green, pool table, floor, or treadmill, showed off Elliott’s expertise with the clubs. It was fitting that he finished the video by knocking the balls back into his golf bag.

Along with the putting video, Elliott and his wife Annie also wished people well on Twitter as they along with the rest of the country wait out the pandemic from home.

A former standout for Lyons Township High School and the University of Memphis, the kicker has been with the Eagles since the 2017 season. Elliott helped the team to their first Super Bowl championship in February, 2018 and remains a steady kicker for the team.

In 2019, he 22-of-26 field goals and 35-of-37 extra points.