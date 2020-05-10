ISOLATION INSPIRED: In the midst of a pandemic, athletes celebrate National Nurses Week

CHICAGO – One of the most appropraite designated days arrived this past Tuesday, when everyone had the chance to salute frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Nurses Day brought out a host of salutes from people around the country, especially from many in the sports world, who have a personal connection to those in the healthcare field.
Naperville native and Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short saluted health care workers, including her boyfriend Cody Krueger, in an Instagram message this past week. She also joined Nike’s effort to donate Air Zoom Pulse shoes to healthcare workers that also included other athletes from around the country.
A number of athletes decided to tape the name of a healthcare worker over the nameplate of their jersey to pay tribute.
That included Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, White Sox manager Rick Renteria, and Chicago Fire FC’s Andrew Reynolds.
Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber had a personal salute to one nurse on Twitter, while the Bears and Chicago Wolves saluted all of those on the front lines during this past week.