ISOLATION INSPIRED: Having a little fun on Easter

CHICAGO – While it certainly is a lot different this year, the Easter holiday still went on as many stayed at home with immediately family or maybe even joined in the celebration virtually.

Many local sports teams, who didn’t have activities on this day, decided to join in the spirit of the holiday, including a Loyola coach.

FYI… After all these years I’m still the Master at Hiding Easter Eggs👀🐰🤩 pic.twitter.com/TXXToocfgO — Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) April 12, 2020

Porter Moser remained “Isolation Inspired” during the Easter Egg Hunt at his house, making good use of the bag of lemons in his refridgerator to stash one of them away. He posted the picture on Twitter and looked like a good disguise for one of the eggs.

No word on how long it took someone to find them.

Happy Easter!



Enjoy this virtual Easter egg hunt (and treat yourself to @fmchocolate when you’ve found all five). pic.twitter.com/iEFefnAuET — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2020

The Cubs used their Twitter to have a little Easter fun as well, as they decided to present a game for their fans.

In the photo above, they hid five different Cubs’ “Eggs” in the picture of the crowd for the fans to find.

It's our 1st ever Digital Easter Egg Hunt!

– We've hidden five eggs on our website

– Each egg has a word that's part of a phrase

– Find the eggs, unjumble (it's a word) the phrase, & submit your entry to comms@chicagoredstars.com for a chance to win one of three swag packs! pic.twitter.com/5lW45js5qv — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) April 12, 2020

The Chicago Red Stars had their own Easter Egg Hunt on their website in which they wrote a word on each, then asked fans to put them together in a phrase. Those who found the eggs, figured out the phrase, and emailed the team were put into a drawing for one of three “Swag Packs.”

Happy Easter, Sox fans! Wishing you a safe and happy holiday. 💛 pic.twitter.com/K3nVY0Xc5P — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 12, 2020

A few other teams showed off their Easter art creations on Twitter like the White Sox and the Bears.

From our family to yours, Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/fhTgDjXM1h — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 12, 2020