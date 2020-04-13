ISOLATION INSPIRED: Having a little fun on Easter

CHICAGO – While it certainly is a lot different this year, the Easter holiday still went on as many stayed at home with immediately family or maybe even joined in the celebration virtually.
Many local sports teams, who didn’t have activities on this day, decided to join in the spirit of the holiday, including a Loyola coach.
Porter Moser remained “Isolation Inspired” during the Easter Egg Hunt at his house, making good use of the bag of lemons in his refridgerator to stash one of them away. He posted the picture on Twitter and looked like a good disguise for one of the eggs.
No word on how long it took someone to find them.
The Cubs used their Twitter to have a little Easter fun as well, as they decided to present a game for their fans.
In the photo above, they hid five different Cubs’ “Eggs” in the picture of the crowd for the fans to find.
The Chicago Red Stars had their own Easter Egg Hunt on their website in which they wrote a word on each, then asked fans to put them together in a phrase. Those who found the eggs, figured out the phrase, and emailed the team were put into a drawing for one of three “Swag Packs.”
A few other teams showed off their Easter art creations on Twitter like the White Sox and the Bears.