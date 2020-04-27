ISOLATION INSPIRED: From the Red Stars to ‘Chicago Dogs,’ it was a busy weekend for the Watt family

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 03: JJ Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai pose for Photographs on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week on February 3, 2018, at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He’s a native of, Wisconsin, but one of the best defensive players in the NFL has become familiar with the Windy City.

Ready to watch our newest fan put in 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤



Good luck, @JJWatt! pic.twitter.com/jOyuM6XhLr — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) January 12, 2020

Texans’ defensive end JJ Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai, was traded this offseason to the Chicago Red Stars, so the native of Waukesha who played college football at Wisconsin will probably embrace a few Chicago traditions.

On Sunday, it appears that Watt became “Isolation Inspired” with a famous local treat.

My finest “chef” work during the quarantine so far…



Chicago-style hot dogs



(hot dogs being my finest work tells you all you need to know about my skills) pic.twitter.com/RF05UHUhQe — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 26, 2020

Watt decided to create some Chicago-style hot dogs on Sunday afternoon, and posted pictures of his creations on Twitter.

From the looks of it, Watt’s arrangement is rather authentic, from the various vegetables to the use of mustard. Of course, there is no ketchup to be found, per the tradition of the “Chicago Dog.”

JJ and Kealia, who were married in February, are at home working out with the NFL offseason along with the NWSL regular season on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watt instead is doing at-home NFL offseason training activities, which was mandated by the league after all team facilities were close.

Ohai would have been starting her first season with the Red Stars after the January trade from Houston brought here to the league’s runners-up from 2019. Had the schedule played out, the team would have opened their home season at SeatGeek Stadium against the Portland Thorns on Saturday.

But the team did manage to mark the occasion by having a virtual tailgate featuring Ohai and a number of her Red Stars teammates, which had a big showing for the team’s supporter group – Chicago Local 134.

not even half of all the red stars fans, players, staff, sponsors, and more at today's virtual Local 134 tailgate with @RevBrewChicago!!! #FauxpeningDay #mkot pic.twitter.com/2LVxpeQ3iP — Chicago Local 134 ✶ ✶ ✶ ✶ (@ChicagoLocal134) April 25, 2020

It was quite an “Isolation Inspired” weekend for the Watt family as a stay at home April comes to a close.