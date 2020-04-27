ISOLATION INSPIRED: From the Red Stars to ‘Chicago Dogs,’ it was a busy weekend for the Watt family

CHICAGO – He’s a native of, Wisconsin, but one of the best defensive players in the NFL has become familiar with the Windy City.
Texans’ defensive end JJ Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai, was traded this offseason to the Chicago Red Stars, so the native of Waukesha who played college football at Wisconsin will probably embrace a few Chicago traditions.
On Sunday, it appears that Watt became “Isolation Inspired” with a famous local treat.
Watt decided to create some Chicago-style hot dogs on Sunday afternoon, and posted pictures of his creations on Twitter.
From the looks of it, Watt’s arrangement is rather authentic, from the various vegetables to the use of mustard. Of course, there is no ketchup to be found, per the tradition of the “Chicago Dog.”
JJ and Kealia, who were married in February, are at home working out with the NFL offseason along with the NWSL regular season on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watt instead is doing at-home NFL offseason training activities, which was mandated by the league after all team facilities were close.
Ohai would have been starting her first season with the Red Stars after the January trade from Houston brought here to the league’s runners-up from 2019. Had the schedule played out, the team would have opened their home season at SeatGeek Stadium against the Portland Thorns on Saturday.
But the team did manage to mark the occasion by having a virtual tailgate featuring Ohai and a number of her Red Stars teammates, which had a big showing for the team’s supporter group – Chicago Local 134.
It was quite an “Isolation Inspired” weekend for the Watt family as a stay at home April comes to a close.