Isolation Inspired: Cubs’ Steven Souza Jr. makes his TikTok debut

CHICAGO – If all had gone to plan, he’d be making his debut with the Cubs tomorrow afternoon in Milwaukee.
With opening day postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, outfielder Steven Souza Jr. is forced to wait along with everyone else in Major League Baseball.
So instead of making plays in the outfield, the first-year Cub is instead is creating “Isolation Inspired” videos on social media – and one in particular.
Souza and his wife made their first Tik Tok video on Wednesday to the song “Oh Nanana,” and were quite coordinated in their dance on the quickly growing social media video platform.
Souza said earlier on Twitter that he was encouraged by fellow major leaguer Trevor Plouffe to get on TikTok, which led to his debut dance.
The South Bend Cubs, the team’s Class-A affiliate, got creative on Twitter when looking for ways to encourage fans to wash their hands during the pandemic.
They put up this step-by-step poster, with each picture including different lyrics to “Go Cubs Go” from start to finish.
Meanwhile, Illinois basketball’s Giorgi Bezhanishvili is making the most of his time staying at home with a variety of entertaining Instagram and TikTok videos.
From rhythmically practicing his moves on offense to pretending to clean an invisible window in front of him, the forward is getting as creative as he can.
The New Orleans Saints, quarterback Drew Brees, and New Orleans Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini combined to make this entertaining video on Twitter.
Brees’s sons took part in a slam dunk contest at the quarterback’s house, and Graffagnini offered his voice to narrate it, with the Saints adding in John Tesh’s “Roundball Rock” in the background.