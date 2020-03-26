Isolation Inspired: Cubs’ Steven Souza Jr. makes his TikTok debut

PEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: Steven Souza Jr. #21 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Seattle Mariners during the MLB spring training game at Peoria Stadium on February 24, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If all had gone to plan, he’d be making his debut with the Cubs tomorrow afternoon in Milwaukee.

With opening day postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, outfielder Steven Souza Jr. is forced to wait along with everyone else in Major League Baseball.

So instead of making plays in the outfield, the first-year Cub is instead is creating “Isolation Inspired” videos on social media – and one in particular.

Wifey and I out here pic.twitter.com/YyeKnFzsmh — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) March 25, 2020

Souza and his wife made their first Tik Tok video on Wednesday to the song “Oh Nanana,” and were quite coordinated in their dance on the quickly growing social media video platform.

Alright I finally got on Tik Tok! @trevorplouffe I see why you recommended it. Give me a couple hours I’ll have one of these down pic.twitter.com/j4yq0Yklm9 — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) March 23, 2020

Souza said earlier on Twitter that he was encouraged by fellow major leaguer Trevor Plouffe to get on TikTok, which led to his debut dance.

Just a friendly #Cubs reminder on how long to #WashYourHands. Sing along if you know the words! #CubsWin pic.twitter.com/1GdecgBGfx — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) March 24, 2020

The South Bend Cubs, the team’s Class-A affiliate, got creative on Twitter when looking for ways to encourage fans to wash their hands during the pandemic.

They put up this step-by-step poster, with each picture including different lyrics to “Go Cubs Go” from start to finish.

Meanwhile, Illinois basketball’s Giorgi Bezhanishvili is making the most of his time staying at home with a variety of entertaining Instagram and TikTok videos.

From rhythmically practicing his moves on offense to pretending to clean an invisible window in front of him, the forward is getting as creative as he can.

You wanted sports and @DrewBrees' boys delivered! 💪



🏀 Slam Dunk Contest 🏀



🎙:@PelicansNBA Radio Voice @NTGraff on the call pic.twitter.com/HqroKi1am0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 25, 2020

The New Orleans Saints, quarterback Drew Brees, and New Orleans Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini combined to make this entertaining video on Twitter.

Brees’s sons took part in a slam dunk contest at the quarterback’s house, and Graffagnini offered his voice to narrate it, with the Saints adding in John Tesh’s “Roundball Rock” in the background.