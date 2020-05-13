ISOLATION INSPIRED: Creating a virtual Western Illinois men’s basketball powerhouse

CHICAGO – One of the first things lost in the sports world when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America was “March Madness.”

Less than 24 hours after the NBA became the first league to suspend their season, the NCAA Tournament was outright canceled. It left a void for sports fans who were used to having three weeks of college basketball games conclude with the always entertaining Final Four.

Some have found ways to recreate it virtually thanks to the use of video game simulations. That includes an SB Nation basketball editor who decided to creatively pass the time by building an “Isolation Inspired” men’s basketball program.

Ricky O’Donnell, who writes on the Bulls and who has appeared on WGN along with CLTV Sports Feed show, has used the “College Hoops 2K8” game to build the Western Illinois University program into a national powerhouse. Through the game’s “Legacy” mode, he’s does all the offseason recruiting and building of the program then simulates the games.

“When i thought about how I could write a running blogging on my adventures playing the game, I remembered one key fact about sports fandom: everyone loves an underdog. I would take the worst local program in the game — the Western Illinois Leathernecks — and try to lead them to glory,” said O’Donnell on his decision to start the WIU “Legacy” team. “Central to this challenge was the fact that I was not actually playing any of the games. I would do the recruiting and then simulate every game. I figured it would be more fun if people could occasionally see my team on the court, so I decide to watch the computer play itself during big games.”

Slowly but surely, O’Donnell’s Western Illinois program has begun to build itself into a national power, which he’s chronicled in his personal blog “Tremendous Upside Potential.”

He streams big games on Twitch for others to watch along with him as the following for the program grew. Even the real Western Illinois program got behind O’Donnell’s quest to turn them into a virtual powerhouse.

In Year 8, things finally came together.

Led by star Deke Van, the Leathernecks went 23-5 in the regular season and earned a 10th seed in the NCAA Tournament. Wins over Ole Miss, Michigan State, Villanova, and Pepperdine put Western Illinois in the Final Four.

NATIONAL CHAMPS



Let's celebrate Western Illinois' natty in Year 8 of our College Hoops 2K8 sim. Includes:

– "One Shining Moment"

– A Final Four live stream recap

– Deke Van gear



I also gave a statement on the future of the program + set up Year 9: https://t.co/BFhOo2swbl — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) May 11, 2020

With both games streamed on Twitch to an ever growing audience of followers, Western Illinois beat Cal and then Kansas to win the National Championship.

O’Donnell celebrated with his own “One Shining Moment” video for the run.

Now you can even buy a T-Shirt featuring the likeness of the Leathernecks’ biggest star.

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are national champions.



Get your Deke Van t-shirts –> https://t.co/QxssPvSOUL — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) May 10, 2020

Yet the journey to create a powerhouse virtually with Western Illinois is far from done, with the ninth season set to begin soon.

“Since I accomplished my goal in Year 8, I have a new one now: to make Western Illinois the most successful college basketball program ever. The journey continues,” said O’Donnell.

But what a road it’s been for the writer and the team he’s built from scratch in the virtual world.