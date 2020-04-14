ISOLATION INSPIRED: Creating a virtual United Center

CHICAGO – With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing most Americans into their homes for the last month, it’s given people time to finish up projects they began months back.

That’s the case for a native of Libertyville who now lives in Dubuque, Iowa and just happens to be a big Bulls’ fan.

He had time on his hands to complete an “Isolation Inspired” project online.

After countless hours of building. I present the Minecraft @UnitedCenter home of the @chicagobulls. @bennythebull where is the popcorn? #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5JYhuTPt4X — The Bully Pulpit (@BullyPulpitPod) April 12, 2020

Tyler, who is host of “The Bully Pulpit” podcast, went on Minecraft and created a virtual United Center from scratch.

He posted video of the creation on his Twitter page this weekend, which includes a full detailed outside and inside of the arena. This includes the concourse, suites, along with the interior of the arena as well.

Beginning the project last summer, Tyler completed it over the past few weeks while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At one point when I did the bulk of it I was counting hours for fun, so I have an OK idea that it took me over 50 hours,” said Tyler on Twitter.

Perhaps its fitting that the finished product comes as the Bulls are finishing up the transfer of power on the basketball side of the franchise. Arturas Karnisovas takes over as Executive VP of Basketball Operations while John Paxson goes into an advisory role. General Manager Gar Forman was outright fired after 11 years in that position and 22 overall with the franchise.