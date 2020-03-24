Isolation Inspired: Chicago Fire FC’s Frank Klopas sends a unique #StayatHome message

CHICAGO – Since the beginning of the franchise over two decades ago, he’s been one of the familiar faces over the years, from his time as a player, broadcaster, and coach.

So it makes sense that Frank Klopas would be the one to provide a little bit of fun during a difficult time for the Chicago Fire FC organization and fans.

He's still got it 🔥



Thanks for reminiscing with us today. We'll make new memories soon, but for now, do your part and #StayAtHome. pic.twitter.com/O3sfjPmU1S — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) March 21, 2020

Today’s first entry in “Isolation Inspired” features the current assistant coach for the club using his feet to juggle a roll of toilet paper with his feet. The club posted this video to their social media account

Former Bears defensive coordinator and current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio showed off his cooking skills in a video posted on Tuesday by the team. It looks as if the head coach is preparing meatballs for a dinner at home while encouraging others to do the same.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is doing his best to stay in shape as he takes batting practice off his son, Charlie. But the All-Star didn’t show any mercy as he blaster a long homer off his son deep into the trees.

Joe Buck is having no trouble filling the time as all major American sports have paused during the pandemic. This weekend, he took to announcing subtle things that were going on in his household.