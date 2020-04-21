ISOLATION INSPIRED: Sky draft pick Ruthy Hebard gets a social distancing parade

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Ruthy Hebard #24 of the Oregon Ducks cuts down a net after the team defeated the Stanford Cardinal 89-56 to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on March 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

FAIRBANKS, AL – Celebrations in this pandemic are much different than they’ve been in the pre-COVID-19 era.

The WNBA Draft was an example, as all of the selections were made from the home of commissioner Cathy Engelbert instead of a ballroom-type setting. Players were with their families, but there were no jersey presentations, just a greeting from afar.

That’s forced players like Ruthy Hebard and those around her to get creative when celebrating their big day. The former Oregon power forward was selected with the eighth overall pick by the Chicago Sky – one of three the team made last Friday.

The native of Fairbanks, Alaska will head to the Windy City once there is more clarity when the season will begin, but for now her hometown is doing what they can to show their support.

Here in Fairbanks, Alaska @RuthyHebard24 had a car parade to celebrate her being selected by the @wnbachicagosky with the 8th overall pick in the #2020WNBADraft What a cool moment for the Golden Heart City! pic.twitter.com/gDP7vk8oJl — Aaron Walling (@WallingSports) April 18, 2020

Aaron Walling of KTVF11/KXDF13 captured the footage of supporters lining up in their cars to salute Hebard in a parade to celebrate her drafting by the Sky.

Ruthy stood up through an SUV’s sunroof to wave to people as they cheered just outside their cars or honked their horns in appreciation. It was a creative way for the city to salute Hebard, who now continues her professional career with the Sky.

A four-year starter for the Ducks, Hebard averaged 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 games for her team this past year. Her efforts earned her a spot on the All-American first team and the McClain Award for best power forward in the country.

But her greatest tribute to a fantastic senior year may have come from an “Isolation Inspired” celebration in Fairbanks.