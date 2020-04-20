ISOLATION INSPIRED: Bears’ Chuck Pagano shows off his TikTok dance moves

CHICAGO – At least the league has their draft this week, otherwise there would be very little going on when it comes to professsional football.

The NFL is under its own “Stay at Home” order after team facilities were closed by the league until further notices, with offseason plans going entirely virtual for the moment. Ryan Pace and the Bears will be making selections this weekend with everyone spread out in their homes.

Since they don’t have to be at Halas Hall as much, there is a little bit of extra free time for the coaches to have with family. Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano decided to make the most of his time in an “Isolation Inspired” way.

Pagano and his family took part in the “Baby Come Give Me Something New Challenge,” which has been popular on the TikTok app over the past few monhts.

The defensive coordinator was second in the line of family members to take part in the challenge, which is done to the song “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign. The song was actually recorded in 2017, but has found new popularity thanks to the app.

Pagano is starting his second season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator after taking over for Vic Fangio after the 2018 season. He was the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2017.