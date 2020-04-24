ISOLATION INSPIRED: Anthony Rizzo’s ready for the NFL (Virtual) Draft

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the bench against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – At last, Bears fans will get the chance to see their team make a selection in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

That’s because the team was on the outside looking in at the selections on Thursday, since their first round pick was in the Khalil Mack trade back in 2018.

But Anthony Rizzo had plenty of reasons to be tuned in on Thursday because his team was quite busy on Thursday.

Anthony Rizzo is ready for this NFL Virtual Draft, per his Instagram story! He had an entertaining day on Thursday. Rounds 2 & 3 kickoff in about 20 minutes. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/pdI6hLDHvX — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 24, 2020

On his Instagram story, the Cubs’ first baseman was watching the first round at home with a Dolphins jersey along with a helmet as he watched the team make three picks in the first round.

Rizzo has made it known a few times that he’s a fan of the franchise, having grown up in Florida.

During one of the Cubs’ themed road trips under Joe Maddon, he wore a Dolphins jersey and even kept a Dolphins helmet in his locker at times at Wrigley Field.

Dexter Fowler wearing Anthony Rizzo's Miami Dolphins helmet during the #Cubs simulated game @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tz86tWQD3F — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) October 4, 2016

In a memorable moment during the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship run, then outfielder Dexter Fowler grabbed the helmet and wore it during a pre-NLDS workout at Wrigley Field.

With Rizzo watching, the Dolphins made three first round selections Thursday: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5, offensive tackle Austin Jackson of USC at No. 18, and cornerback Noah Igbinogheene of Auburn at No. 30.

together these delicious meals for our Healthcare Heroes at @LurieChildrens. A HUGE THANK YOU to Kelly and Tom Moran whose support made these meals possible. pic.twitter.com/uNPhViYuS3 — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) April 24, 2020

While he had a little fun with the draft during the MLB’s season pause for the COVID-19 pandemic, Rizzo continues to help medical workers through his family foundation over the past month.

Thank you to @PrezzoBoca and @FarmersTableFL for delivering 2 delicious meals to the wonderful staff and healthcare heroes at Pinecrest Rehabilitation Hospital in Delray. pic.twitter.com/JWeamrqpRD — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) April 23, 2020

They continue to deliver meals to workers at hospitals in Chicago and Florida as doctors, nurses, and medical technicians continue to help people suffering from coronavirus.