ISOLATION INSPIRED: Aaaannnd now, Tim Anderson’s ‘Starting Lineup’

CHICAGO – Had everything gone as it was expected to last Thursday, he would have heard his name over the public address system at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That’s when defending American League batting champion Tim Anderson was scheduled to make his first start of the 2020 season against the Royals.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the start of the White Sox season and the rest of Major League Baseball, but the shortstop still came up with an “Isolation Inspired” way to create a game day atmosphere at home.

Anderson decided to help pass the time by announcing the starting lineup…..for his family.

Using a couple of different songs during the minute-long video, Anderson introduced his dog, daughters Paxton and Peyton along with his wife Bria.

The playful moment has been featured on Twitter at a number of places as many have enjoyed seeing the introduction of the Andersons.

The Chicago Bandits of National Pro Fastpitch have kept up a new video theme that’s been going around since the start of the pandemic.

They put this video on their TikTok and Twitter accounts of the team throwing around a softball at different locations, with each clip creatively spliced together. As you can see, the team is quite spread out all over the country during the pandemic.