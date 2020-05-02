ISOLATION INSPIRED: A virtual jersey reveal for the Red Stars’ ‘Neighborhood Kit’

CHICAGO – “If you can’t hold a big party to celebrate the event, do it virtually.”

That’s becoming a big phrase for a number of groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s one the Chicago Red Stars used once again on Thursday night.

Introducing: The Neighborhood Kit



— Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) May 1, 2020

After hosting a virtual tailgate on Saturday for what would have been their season-opening game at Seat Geek Stadium, the NWSL team did the same to show off it’s secondary jersey for the upcoming campaign.

With 1,000 people tuning in virtually, the team introduced their “Neighborhood Kit.”

Today the @chiredstarsPR released their "Neighborhood Kit," which features the names of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods on the stripes in the front of the jersey. @WGNNews — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 1, 2020

What makes this jersey unique is the stripes that are above and below the four stars to represent the Chicago flag. Written into these lines are 77 Chicago neighborhoods, printed in baby blue, which can be seen by a closer look at the jersey.

This marks the second-straight year that a specialty jersey has earned praise for the franchise. Their “Elevated Kit” featuring Chicago’s “L” train lines were well received by the fanbase and was used during their historic 2019 season.

The team advanced to the NWSL Championship for the first time, and hope they might be donning the “Neighborhood Kit” to get their first title whenever the season begins.

“Last year’s jersey was recognized as one of the best designs in the country and one of the top-selling jerseys in the league,” said Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler in a statement released by the team. “This year’s design tips a hat to all Chicagoans who know that it’s the neighborhoods that truly define Chicago – not its iconic tourist destinations. We’ve achieved a design that’s immediately recognizable as Chicago from a distance, but up close it reveals what truly makes up this great city. We hope it speaks to both fans of soccer and Chicago alike.”