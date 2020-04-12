ISOLATION INSPIRED: A very ‘lit’ tribute to senior high school athletes

TUSCOLA – One of the great things about the end of a particular career in high school or college is the chance to celebrate their accomplishments.

That’s what senior night is for – as those in the final year of their careers at a particular school are honored for their achievements. in their last home game. Whether an athlete has taken part in one or four years, it’s always a memorable night.

The COVID-19 pandemic has denied that chance for a number of athletes taking part in spring sports, with the majority of them never even getting the chance to step on the field. Senior nights just simply won’t be happening as they have in the past in 2020.

But one high school in East Central Illinois got “Isolation Inspired” to find a way to honor their seniors this past week, doing so in the sprit of the “Stay at Home” order.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support our Senior @TuscolaAD Warrior Baseball and Softball players. #2020 #StrikeoutCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/pP9i07PQk9 — Ryan Tabeling (@R_Tabeling) April 10, 2020

Ryan Tabeling, who works for the City of Tuscola Park Department, which takes care of the baseball & softball fields for Tuscola High School, had a senior night at the park.

Lights were turned on at both ballparks for 20 minutes and 20 seconds, and wooden “T’s” with players names on it were put around home plate.

This one right here got me last night 😩😥 @tabeling7 introduction and walk up song ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/l0z2j6kAuw — Ryan Tabeling (@R_Tabeling) April 10, 2020

Each player was introduced during this ceremony with their walk-up music playing after their name was announced. Meanwhile, players, parents, and supporters parked the cars outside the park with their lights on for the ceremony, with everyone staying in their cars, per current COVID-19 regulations.

Tabeling said he was inspired to do so since his son, Logan, was a senior on this year’s Warriors baseball team.

“I thought the Seniors and honestly all the student-athletes (both Baseball and Softball) needed something positive right now. So I shared on my social media that I’d be turning on the baseballs and softball lights for 20min and 20secs to honor the 2020 class,” said Tabeling of the gesture on Twitter. “Our community really supports our student-athletes so I wasn’t surprised in how many people ended up showing up.”