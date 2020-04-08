ISOLATION INSPIRED: A new T-Shirt gives the Windy City Bulls a way to help

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Finding ways to give back in this time of need for many as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on sometimes requires some “Isolation Inspired” thinking.

That’s what the Windy City Bulls have done when it comes to a T-Shirt.

We have partnered with Hoffman Estates-based Blink Tees to benefit the @SchaumburgTwp Food Pantry! This limited edition t-shirt, designed by WCB players, is available now at https://t.co/Ym4i2ZxZ7t. $10 of every shirt purchased this month will be donated to the Food Pantry! pic.twitter.com/44cPgpWAlK — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) April 7, 2020

On Tuesday, the Windy City Bulls, the G-League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced that they were selling a T-Shirt that was designed by the team to help raise money for the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.

Partnering with Blink Tees of Hoffman Estates, the shirts were actually designed during a team meeting in March before the pandemic put a stop to their season.

With the shirt due to be put out, the team decided to use profits from the sales to raise money for the pantry.

“Our players were excited to put this design together during the team-building exercise last month and we are hopeful that through the sale of these shirts to our fans, we can help provide much-needed funds to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry to support its efforts in serving our community during the Pandemic,” said Windy City Bulls President Brad Seymour in a statement released by the team.

You can purchase the T-Shirts by clicking here.

Like the NBA, the Windy City Bulls remain on a pause of their season since March 11th due to the pandemic. Their season was stopped 43 games in, with the team sporting a 17-26 record.