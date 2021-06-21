Indians Shutout Cubs, Ross pulls Baez in 5th Inning

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Albert Alzolay delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer.

The loss of Civale would be a big blow to Cleveland, already missing ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries.

Naylor finished with two hits as the Indians improved to 2-2 on a nine-game road trip. They moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games, and Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after the shortstop made an embarrassing mental mistake. Adbert Alzolay (4-6) permitted three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a blister on his right middle finger.

With one out in the fourth and Báez aboard after a fielder’s choice, Anthony Rizzo hit a fly ball to left field. Báez apparently thought there were two outs and was almost to third when he was doubled off first base, leading to a round of boos from the crowd of 32,934 at Wrigley Field.

Sergio Alcántara replaced Báez in the field and was unable to throw out Harold Ramirez on an infield single leading off the fifth. After Bradley bounced into a fielder’s choice, Naylor hit a drive to right-center for a two-run homer, making it 3-0.

Bradley connected in the second, and the Indians added another run in the eighth when Cesar Hernandez scampered home on a wild pitch by Tommy Nance.

After Civale was removed, Bryan Shaw (2-2) got four outs for the win. Nick Wittgren worked out of a jam in the seventh before Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak each pitched an inning, finishing a six-hitter.