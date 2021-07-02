In June, the Chicago Sky turned their season back around

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 30: Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the Chicago Sky high fives teammates during the game against the Dallas Wings on June 30, 2021 at College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When their season began in May, they did what many expected them to: Win.

In their first two games the Chicago Sky won them both, but then came a stretch to forget as the team dealt with the absences of Candace Parker (ankle injury), Allie Quigley (hamstring injury), and Stefanie Dolson (3-on-3 olympic qualifying.)

They lost seven-straight games, with the last coming to the Los Angeles Sparks on the road on June 5th, dropping them five games under-.500.

Then everyone started coming back, and over the final three-and-a-half weeks of June, the Sky got right back on the winning track as was expected before the 2021 WNBA season.

Pedal to the metal 💪



Snag tix to our last home game before the break!

🎟: https://t.co/uI0gWRVc4d pic.twitter.com/1mX6jBObrX — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 1, 2021

A 91-81 road win over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday helped the team finish June with eight wins in their final nine games. It was their sixth in that stretch that came by more than double-digits as the team completely change the narrative of their season over the course of the stretch.

They currently sit at 10-8 on the season and in fourth place in the WNBA standings, three games behind Las Vegas and Seattle for the top spot as they face the Wings again on Friday night.

After film today, Sloot surprised @coachjameswade with the news of being named Coach of the Month 💙#skytown | #NoCeiling pic.twitter.com/kT54jWPvg5 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 1, 2021

During that stretch, three of their players were named to the WNBA All-Star team – Kahleah Copper, Parker, and Courtney Vandersloot. Then on Thursday came then news that head coach James Wade was named the league’s Coach of the Month for June after the team’s turnaround.

Vandersloot surprised Wade with the news during a team meeting in Texas on Thursday afternoon.

The team now looks ahead to two games before the Olympic break – the contest on Friday against the Wings then a July 10th home game against the Washington Mystics. It’s another shot to get momentum as they continue their climb back towards the top spot in the WNBA.

“We still have a level that we still need to get to, and it shouldn’t take us long to get there now that we have everyone back,” said Wade. “Now we’re gonna have more practice time going forward. There’s still another level we have to, but I’m just happy that everyone’s here, everybody’s in form, and we just keeping taking steps forward.”

June was a big one for the team in the right direction.