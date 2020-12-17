In DePaul’s upset of No. 9 Kentucky, head coach Doug Bruno makes history

DePaul head coach Doug Bruno reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. DePaul won 86-82. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – They’ve only been playing in Wintrust Arena for a few years, but DePaul women’s basketball enjoyed one of their finest days on Wednesday.

DEPAUL WINS! DEPAUL WINS!



The Blue Demons knock off No. 9 Kentucky for the program's first top-10 win since 2016 ‼️#DePaulBall 🏀😈 pic.twitter.com/GD1SHzX4c4 — DePaul Women's Hoops (@DePaulWBBHoops) December 16, 2020

First and foremost, the team pulled off their best victory of the 2020-2021 season to date, and one of their best in a couple of seasons.

The 24th ranked Blue Demons knocked off ninth-ranked Kentucky 86-82 at Wintrust Arena to pick up their first victory over a Top Ten opponent since 2006. Sonya Morris led the way for DePaul with 23 points while Deja Church had 18 in easily the best win for team this season.

While it was a strong victory for the team as a whole, it was also a record-breaker for head coach Doug Bruno, who is now at the top of the school’s all-time basketball win list.

With today’s win @CoachDougBruno becomes the all-time winningest coach in DePaul basketball history 🐐



Congrats to the best! #DePaulBall 🏀😈 pic.twitter.com/AisvSqxEaT — DePaul Women's Hoops (@DePaulWBBHoops) December 16, 2020

The triumph over Kentucky is the 725th of his career at the school, which puts him above men’s basketball coach Ray Meyer for the record. He accumulated those wins as he as of the women’s basketball program from 1976-1978 and in his second stint from 1998 to the present day.

Bruno has brought a standard of excellence to the program, having taken the team to program to 17-straight NCAA Tournaments. That streak would have gone to 18 last March before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postseason cancellation.