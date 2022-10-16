CHICAGO – The last time they took the pitch, they got a win at SeatGeek Stadium that kept their NWSL playoff streak alive.

Since then, however, a lot of the attention for the Chicago Red Stars and all of the teams in the league has been on another reckoning that’s come thanks to the release of the Yates Report the next day.

Owner Armin Whisler, whom the report was critical of when it came to handling abuse claims concerning former manager Rory Dames, first stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the club before getting removed from their board of directors.

Many are calling for him to sell the Red Stars, and the club said in a statement: “The board wants to help facilitate a sale of Arnim’s shares in a timely process which is both prudent and when complete can lead Red Stars players, coaches, and front office staff to a better future.”

On Monday of this past week, Red Stars players spoke out publically on social media for the first time since the report’s release, saying how they were “incredibly saddened, infuriated, and appalled by the reprehensible findings of the Sally Yates report.”

At the same time, the players did credit the moves made by the club to remove Whisler from the board.

“We have confidence in our Board’s ability to move this club in a direction that is mutually beneficial to players, investors, and our fans,” said the players in a statement.

That was at the beginning of a week in which the Red Stars would begin their quest for their first NWSL title as they keep what has become a franchise tradition going: Making the playoffs.

With the win over Angel City FC on October 2nd at home, the club qualified for their seventh-straight postseason as the sixth seed. They’ll face third-seeded San Diego Wave FC on the road at 9 PM central time on Sunday evening.

They were able to do so despite a number of injuries and national team absences along with a group of young players taking part in professional soccer for the first time. Under first year manager Chris Petrucelli, the club finished with a 9-7-6 record to keep their playoff streak alive.

If they can get a victory, they’ll advance to the NWSL semifinals against the Thorns in Portland next Sunday at 4 PM central time.