CHICAGO – For once during the last month, it’s actually felt somewhat like fall around the Chicagoland area, and that’s fitting.

The official beginning of fall is Thursday and that fell on the day that we had our fourth edition of “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now.

There will be college football on the start of fall as Illinois looks to improve to 3-1 on the season as they face Chattanooga at 7:30 PM at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Meanwhile, Northwestern and Northern Illinois will both be under the lights this week, hoping to rebound after losses last week.

Thomas Hammock’s Huskies team has a second-straight SEC challenge as they face No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington while the Wildcats host Miami of Ohio after a loss to Southern Illinois. Speaking of Salukis, that victory in Evanston was one of the biggest in the history of the program, with their head coach aiding in another win over a Big Ten program.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame got a visit from a prominent football alum as they finally broke through for a win over California at home next week. Marcus Freeman and his team look ahead to a showdown with unbeaten North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

While the football teams play, there is a big contest for No. 1 ranked and defending national champion Northwestern field hockey as they face No. 5 Iowa in Evanston.

This edition of “Campus Check-In” covers all of that and more from the world of college sports, including some other teams that are high in the rankings at the end of September.

Plus Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net stops by to talk about what he’s seen from a few local college football teams early in the season.

Larry Hawley has all of that in this edition of the show on WGN News Now in the video above.