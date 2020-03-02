Illinois starts a meaningful March with a gritty win over Indiana

CHAMPAIGN, IL – MARCH 01: Kofi Cockburn #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini and Justin Smith #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers jump for the rebound during the second half at State Farm Center on March 1, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – Not long after Midnight on Sunday, when the calendar officially turned from the second to the third month of 2020, Illinois basketball’s Twitter account knew the perfect way to celebrate.

They posted the Sports Illustrated cover featuring guard Dee Brown from March of 2005 when the Illini were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. It’s a memorable moment for the Illinois program and the team would later advance to it’s first, and so far only, national championship games.

Not many months of March since have been able to match what took place 15 years ago, with the Illini having more bad ends to their seasons than good. Frankly, the buzz for a number of those teams was long gone by the time the end of a particular campaign arrived.

But that’s different this year. Maybe that’s why Illinois posted the Brown Sports Illustrated cover to celebrate March’s arrival in 2020. With a likely NCAA Tournament ahead for the first time in seven years, and a dynamic team showing the potential for a memorable few weeks, the excitement is back for the Illini for the first time in a while.

A sold-out crowd at the State Farm Center in both orange and blue provided an atmosphere fitting for a Big Ten title race as Illinois hosted Indiana on Sunday afternoon. It was a contest that was reminiscent of the glory days for the program in early-to-mid 2000s, and the play on the court didn’t disappoint.

🎥 Highlights from a thriller at @StateFarmCenter 🙌



Dosunmu » 15 pts, 2 clinching FT

Feliz » 15 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts, 3 stls

Cockburn » 15 pts, 5 rebs, 6 blks#Illini | #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/HcHWeXZcLe — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 1, 2020

In a back-and-forth contest with the Hoosiers, Illinois was able to sneak out a 67-66 win to give themselves their 20th victory of the season. It also gives them 12 Big Ten wins for the first time since that celebrated 2005 season.

Ayo Dosunmu led the effort in points with 17 with Kofi Cockburn getting 15 points along with six blocks. Yet the star of the contest was Andres Feliz, who also dropped in 15 points while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds along with four assists.

His well-rounded game was probably the key for the Illini to hold off Indiana down the stretch, and Feliz made arguably the play of the game in the final seconds.

With Illinois leading by two, Trayce Jackson-Davis missed a pair of free throws, but on the second he was able to get his own rebound. He gave it to Rob Phinisee, and right after he did, Feliz got in and knocked the ball away, and then fought to get it and called timeout before drawing the foul.

The play allowed Dosunmu to hit the game-clinching free throws, which were critical since Phinisee would hit a three-pointer at the horn.

“That’s what the whole team is about,” said Feliz of the play after the game. “Dive on the ball, just trying to make a great play so my team win.”

On Sunday, they did, as they now stare down two more regular season games, the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, then the “Big Dance” for the first time since 2013. How memorable of a March it will be for the Illini is still to be determined, but at least – and at last – it’s a meaningful one.