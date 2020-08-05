Illinois & Northwestern get their new 2020 Big Ten football schedule

CHICAGO – The amount of questions surrounding college football this fall are endless as the contact sport attempts to begin in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From player safety to travel to schools deciding whether to have in-person instruction, there are many roadblocks the schools will have to overcome to get a season going. Already, the Big Ten and many others are playing conference-only schedules.

Still, there is the hope that one of the great sporting traditions in the fall will continue, and Illinois’ Big Ten schools at least know the path they’ll be on this fall.

🚨 2020 SCHEDULE RELEASE 🚨



Plan accordingly, @B1GFootball fans. The 10-game regular season looks like this: pic.twitter.com/nlh7ET4FOv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 5, 2020

On Tuesday, the Big Ten released their conference schedule for 2020, which includes ten games for each team in the conference.

Illinois will have the honor of opening the 2020 season for the Big Ten as they host Ohio State at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 3rd. The Illini will have home games against Purdue, Iowa, Minnesota and Penn State.

Lovie Smith enters his fifth season with the program with some momentum after a breakthrough 2019 season where the Illini qualified for their first bowl game since 2014.

Pat Fitzgerald’s Northwestern team opens their 2020 season away from Ryan Field as they travel to Penn State to face the Nittany Lions on Saturday, September 5th. They’ll have home games against Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska, Michigan, and the Illini, whom they’ll face on Saturday, October 17th.