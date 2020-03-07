Illinois has plenty to play for in their regular season finale vs. No. 18 Iowa

`COLUMBUS, OH – MARCH 05: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) attempts a lay up during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio on March 5, 2020. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – By no means is it impossible, but the chances to grab a trophy for their performance during the regular season in the Big Ten is going to take some doing.

After their loss to Ohio State on Thursday evening in Columbus, Illinois fell a game behind conference leaders Maryland, Michigan State, and Wisconsin with one contest to go.

So, if the Badgers loses at Indiana Saturday, the Terrapins lose on the road Sunday morning at Michigan, then the Spartans lose at home to the Buckeyes later that afternoon, Illinois would play Iowa at 6 PM at the State Farm Center for a shot to win a share of the Big Ten title.

Got it? As you can see, a lot has to happen.

Certainly, it’s possible, but the odds of getting the fates to fall their way on all three games could be difficult. So most likely Brad Underwood’s team won’t have a trophy to raise late Sunday night in Champaign, but that doesn’t mean the team still doesn’t have a lot to play for.

If they can beat the Hawkeyes on Sunday night, Illinois would be assured of being in fourth place in the conference at the worst. That would mean the Illini would get a double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, giving them an extra day to rest before gearing up for a potential run.

Defeating the Hawkeyes would give another resume-boosting win for the Illini as they head for their first NCAA Tournament in seven years coming up in a few weeks. In the current ESPN Bracketology, Illinois is currently the seventh seed in the East Region, so a win over Iowa could help boost that number with a strong Big Ten Tournament.

Last run at @StateFarmCenter for our seniors this Sunday.



Game time is 6 pm, but be sure to arrive by 5:40 to show your appreciation for a group that bleeds 🔶&🔷!



👏 @AgentFlight

👏 @verdadero_andre

👏 @Twood_12

👏 @kipset7 #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/UKRhkxZZTS — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 6, 2020

It’s also the chance to send out some Illini on a good note for their home careers, with guards Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols among the four who’ll say goodbye Sunday. Along with them, Illini fans could be seeing the last of Ayo Dosunmu in Champaign, as he’s likely to test the waters of the NBA after a strong sophomore season.

So while that Big Ten title is going to take a lot to happen, a solid performance against the Hawkeyes on Sunday can provide a great finish to a breakout season for Illini basketball.