CHAMPAIGN — Before the start of his third season at the school, Bret Bielema made a splash with his latest addition to his coaching staff.

On Tuesday morning, Illinois announced that they’ve hired former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as a senior football analyst just before Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

He had been a candidate for a defensive coordinator job for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles after his seven-year run of coaching at his alma mater in Madison.

It’s a major staff hire for Bielema as he continues to improve the Illini football program, which won eight games for the first time in 15 years during the 2022 season. He served as Leonard’s defensive coordinator with the Badgers in his final season of 2004, one of three times the safety was named a first-team All-American.

After a ten-year NFL career, he returned to Wisconsin first as a defensive backs coach in 2016 before being promoted to defensive coordinator the next season by head coach Paul Chryst. During his first five seasons, the Badgers were ranked in the Top Five in total defense and Top 10 in total defense four times.

In 2022, after Wisconsin lost to Illinois in Madison, Leonard became the interim head coach of the Badgers after Chryst was fired. He’d lead the team to a 4-3 record the rest of the season to earn a bid to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

After Luke Fickell was named the permanent head coach, Leonhart made the decision to leave the program.

Along with assisting Bielema, the new assistant also figures to aid new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s staff for the upcoming season. He’s taking over for Ryan Walters, who was named the head coach of Purdue after the 2022 season.

Illinois opens the 2023 season against Toledo on Saturday, September 2 against Toledo at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Leonhard will face his former team, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 21 in Champaign.