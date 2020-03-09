Illinois completes a turnaround regular season with an emotional win over No. 18 Iowa

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu drives to the hoop during Illinois’ 78-76 win over Iowa at the State Farm Center on March 8th. (COURTESY: CRAIG PESSMAN/UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS ATHLETICS)

CHAMPAIGN – If you remember what happened the last moment these teams were on the court together back in February, then you knew there could be fireworks when Illinois and Iowa would meet again

Little verbal confrontation between Fran McCaffery and Illinois assistant Ron “Chin” Coleman after the Iowa win. pic.twitter.com/YguUYJJeGO — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 2, 2020

The handshake line shouting match after the Hawkeyes’ win over the Illini in Iowa City on Super Bowl Sunday lit a fire between the rivals, and it rekindled again in the first half in the rematch Sunday in Champaign.

second half of this Iowa vs. Illinois game is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rghOVvYDfY — Luke (@lukehammer_) March 9, 2020

With 1:02 before halftime, Da’Monte Williams and Connor McCaffery had a few words and bumps after the former knocked the ball away from the latter. Words were exchanged and so was the message that Illinois and Iowa were about to engage in another physical contest.

But the memories were made during the actual game and not after it in this match-up, as a classic Big Ten contest full of momentum swings featured a dramatic ending.

What a play by the freshman against the (likely) Player of the Year 💪 @kxng_alpha#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/adkqIKxBiI — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 9, 2020

With the Illini holding onto a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds left, Kofi Cockburn blocked Luke Garza’s shot attempt in the lane to preserve a 78-76 victory over Iowa at a sold out and enthusiastic State Farm Center.

The thrilling victory, which may have been a little to close for comfort after Illinois led by 16 in the second half, completes a transformative regular season in a number of ways for Brad Underwood’s team. Their 21 wins are their most since the 2012-2013 seasons and 13 Big Ten victories are the most since their 2004-2005 national runner-up squad got 15.

It earned Illinois the double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis, where they won’t have to play until Friday afternoon at 1:30 PM. They may very well face the Hawkeyes again, as the Illini will get the winner of Iowa’s Thursday game against either Northwestern or Minnesota.

All have made it a foregone conclusion that the Illini will be in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years, ending a dubious stretch for the proud program.

Ayo Dosunmu paced the effort with 17 points and helped the Illini turn it on late in the first and early in the second half. Down by as many as ten in the opening minutes of the contest, Illinois rallied to tie it before the half then blew it open early in the second.

On his senior night, Andres Feliz went for 14 points and his hoop with 10:46 left to go put Illinois up by 16 points. Behind Garza, who scored a game-high 28 points, Iowa would cut the lead to two points twice in the final minute. After the forward hit a shot to cut the deficit to a hoop, Dosunmu hit a jumper with 31 seconds left to put the lead back to four.

Garza’s dunk on the next possession cut the lead to two again and Dosunmu’s missed free throw gave the Hawkeyes a shot to tie or win in the closing seconds. McCaffery missed a layup with four seconds to go, but the ball went out of bounds off an Illini hand near the hoop to give Iowa the ball back with 1.6 seconds left.

That’s when Cockburn (12 points, 8 Rebounds) came up with his block on Garza to seal the game for the Illini. It’s a memorable win in a turnaround season for a program that’s been down on it’s luck most of the last decade and is now enjoying the taste of success again.