Illinois basketball creates their own ‘One Shining Moment’ video for 2019-2020

MADISON, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 08: Kofi Cockburn #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini dunks the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on January 08, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – Late this afternoon was supposed to be a moment which Illinois basketball fans had been waiting for since 2013.

After a transformative season, Brad Underwood’s team was set to end a seven-year NCAA Tournament drought and make the 68-team field. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire even, leaving Illinois fans and many around the country to wonder what would have been.

On Selection Sunday, however, the Illinois program decided to look at what was over the past few months, and paid tribute with the use of a very fitting song.

The Illinois’ Twitter account posted a video of the team’s highlights from the season set to “One Shining Moment.” Performed by the late Luther Vandross, the song is traditionally used as part of CBS Sports’ NCAA Tournament video that is played at the conclusion of the National Championship game broadcast.

The highlights come from Illinois’ 21 victories this season, their most since their last tournament season in 2012-2013. Even after an uneven start, the Illini spent most of the season in the hunt for the Big Ten championship, eventually finishing in fourth place.

Their 13 conference victories were the most since their iconic 2004-2005 season, when Illinois made it to their first, and so far only, national championship game. The Illini were likely to be a sixth or seventh seed in the tournament this year.

Ultimately, we’ll never know where they would have been and what they would have done. But at least the program tried to show what the team was able to accomplish in the 2019-2020 season in their own way.