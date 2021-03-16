Illini stars Ayo Dosunmu & Kofi Cockburn make All-America teams

Illinois’ Andre Curbelo, left, Ayo Dosunmu, center and Kofi Cockburn (21) hug as they leave the court following a 82-71 win over Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini never had an AP first-team All-American until Ayo Dosunmu came along.

The former Morgan Park star joined Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Butler’s Jared Butler, Iowa’s Luka Garza and dynamic freshman Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State on the Associated Press squad.

Illini big man Kofi Cockburn highlights a trio of post players selected to the second team alongside Hunter Dickinson of Michigan and Evan Mobley of USC.

Cockburn and Dosunmu led Illinois to a Big Ten Conference Tournament Title last weekend and a No.1 seed in the NCAA tourney.

”It was crazy, thinking about all the things we’ve accomplished and knowing how I came on my visit with coach (Brad) Underwood and I told him these are the things we can accomplish,” Dosunmu said after being named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player. “So to get up there, cut that net down and see that No. 1 seed come up there, it’s just an unreal feeling.

“It’s time to make history. It’s time to dig deeper, to focus in a little more, but winning this Big Ten championship is great.”

First up for the Illini – a date with the 16-seed Drexel Dragons on Friday just after noon.