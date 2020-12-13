Illini part ways with Head Coach Lovie Smith after five seasons

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Following a disappointing 2-5 season, the University of Illinois is parting ways with fifth-year head coach Lovie Smith.

The former Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach held just a 17-39 all-time record as coach of the Fighting Illini, who failed to post a winning season or a Big Ten West finish above 4th place.

The Illini appeared in one bowl game under Smith, losing the 2019 Redbox Bowl 35-20 to California following a 6-6 season.

The 62-year-old Smith was under contract through the next three seasons following a contract extension in the fall of 2018.

Smith led the Bears to three NFC North division championships, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2006. Smith was also named NFL Coach of the Year in 2005.