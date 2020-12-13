Illini part ways with Head Coach Lovie Smith after five seasons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Following a disappointing 2-5 season, the University of Illinois is parting ways with fifth-year head coach Lovie Smith.
The former Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach held just a 17-39 all-time record as coach of the Fighting Illini, who failed to post a winning season or a Big Ten West finish above 4th place.
The Illini appeared in one bowl game under Smith, losing the 2019 Redbox Bowl 35-20 to California following a 6-6 season.
The 62-year-old Smith was under contract through the next three seasons following a contract extension in the fall of 2018.
Smith led the Bears to three NFC North division championships, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2006. Smith was also named NFL Coach of the Year in 2005.