Illini freshman Adam Miller enters transfer portal

Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) plays against Rutgers in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois freshman Adam Miller is leaving Champaign.

The former Morgan Park star, who started all 31 games for the Illini, is entering the transfer portal after just one season under head coach Brad Underwood.

“Adam was a big part of our success this season, starting every game as a freshman and contributing not just on offense but defensively as well. He has a very bright future ahead, and we wish him all the best.”

Miller won Mr. Basketball in the state last year before helping lead the Illini to a Big Ten Tournament title and a one-seed in the NCAA tournament.

During his lone season in Champaign, Miller averaged just over eight points and two rebounds in 25 minutes per game.