IHSA spring high school athletes deal with the COVID-19 pandemic delay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not official yet, but the odds of their season going on in 2020 may be growing slim.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker announced that all in-person classes at schools in the state will be canceled for the remainder of the academic year. With this move, the IHSA has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to discuss what they'll do now that schools are closed.

A cancellation, which seems likely, would be a terrible blow to many high school athletes who never even got to take the field to take part in sports this spring.

Josh Frydman talked to a few of these athletes about what they're going through during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see their story in the video above.