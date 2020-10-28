IHSA plans to start basketball season as scheduled despite state guidelines against competitive play

WATCH ABOVE: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responds to the IHSA’s decision to schedule the 2020-21 basketball season as planned Wednesday

CHICAGO – The governing body for high school sports in Illinois announced it will schedule the winter basketball season as planned Wednesday, a day after Governor JB Pritzker and state health officials released guidelines restricting any competitive play.

The Illinois High School Association’s Board of Directors announced they would continue the 2020-21 basketball season as scheduled, saying in a statement they did not receive any “causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play.”

The decision contradicts the winter sports guidelines Governor Pritzker announced Tuesday which classify basketball as a “high-risk” sport which should not allow competitive play.

“The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made the decision today to continue with the IHSA basketball season as scheduled in 2020-21. In August, the Board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) assigning a medium risk level to the sport. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely.



“After diligent discussion, the Board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA SMAC as it relates to basketball. The Board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens. However, the Board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread.



Instead, we will require all IHSA basketball teams to adhere to those SMAC mitigations, and allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation.”

According to the IHSA schedule, practices are set to begin November 16th with games following two weeks later on November 30th.

The board also voted to move wrestling from winter to summer with the season slated to run from April 19th to June 26th.